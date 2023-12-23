The Anaheim Ducks, with Troy Terry, take the ice Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Terry? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Troy Terry vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 18:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Terry has scored a goal in six of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Terry has a point in 13 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Terry has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Terry's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Terry has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 106 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 32 Games 4 20 Points 5 8 Goals 3 12 Assists 2

