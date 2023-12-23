Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to bet on Moore's props? Here is some information to help you.

Trevor Moore vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore has averaged 17:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In Moore's 29 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 18 of 29 games this season, Moore has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has an assist in eight of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Moore has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Moore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 4 24 Points 1 15 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

