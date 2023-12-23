Will Trevor Moore Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 23?
When the Los Angeles Kings play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Trevor Moore score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Moore stats and insights
- Moore has scored in 12 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Moore averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 106 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Moore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:51
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.