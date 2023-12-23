The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:03 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:46 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:51 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.