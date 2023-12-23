The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lewis stats and insights

  • Lewis has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
  • Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:03 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:46 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:51 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.