The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) are favored (-4.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 120 - Lakers 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 4.5)

Thunder (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-9.3)

Thunder (-9.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.7

The Thunder have covered more often than the Lakers this season, putting up an ATS record of 19-7-0, compared to the 12-17-0 record of the Lakers.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Oklahoma City (9-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Los Angeles (2-3) does as the underdog (40%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Oklahoma City does it better (57.7% of the time) than Los Angeles (48.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 12-3, while the Lakers are 2-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

At 113.5 points scored per game and 114 points allowed, the Lakers are 18th in the NBA on offense and 16th defensively.

On the glass, Los Angeles is 14th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 23rd in rebounds conceded (44.8 per game).

The Lakers are eighth in the NBA in assists (26.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Los Angeles is 21st in the NBA in committing them (13.8 per game). It is 18th in forcing them (13.1 per game).

The Lakers are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (35%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.