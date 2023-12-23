In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Sam Carrick to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Carrick has no points on the power play.

Carrick averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:46 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

