Ryan Strome will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken meet on Saturday at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Strome? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ryan Strome vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus this season, in 15:24 per game on the ice, is -6.

Strome has a goal in three of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Strome has a point in 13 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

Strome has an assist in 11 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Strome's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 31 Games 4 18 Points 5 3 Goals 1 15 Assists 4

