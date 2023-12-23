Can we count on Ryan Strome finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 106 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.