On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Ross Johnston going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Johnston has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:49 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:29 Away W 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 4:18 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 1-0 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:59 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.