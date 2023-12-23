Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 23?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Radko Gudas a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudas stats and insights
- In five of 31 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Gudas has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4
Ducks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
