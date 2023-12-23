For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Radko Gudas a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

In five of 31 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Gudas has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:31 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

