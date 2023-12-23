Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Prop bets for Byfield are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Quinton Byfield vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Byfield has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 15:19 on the ice per game.

Byfield has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Byfield has a point in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Byfield has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Byfield's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Byfield has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Byfield Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 2 23 Points 2 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

