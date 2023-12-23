The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Quinton Byfield score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

  • In six of 29 games this season, Byfield has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Byfield has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Byfield averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 106 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 11:29 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:53 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

