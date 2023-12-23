Will Quentin Johnston cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnston's stat line features 31 catches for 356 yards and two scores. He averages 25.4 yards per game, and has been targeted on 51 occasions.

Johnston has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Lions 4 4 34 1 Week 11 @Packers 6 2 21 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7 5 52 0 Week 14 Broncos 4 3 91 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3 2 23 1

