Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. If you'd like to wager on Dubois' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 15:55 on the ice per game.

Dubois has scored a goal in four of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 29 games this season, Dubois has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Dubois has an assist in six of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Dubois goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dubois has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dubois Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 106 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 3 12 Points 3 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

