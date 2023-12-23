For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Pierre-Luc Dubois a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

Dubois has scored in four of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Dubois has scored one goal on the power play.

Dubois averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.