Phillip Danault will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Does a bet on Danault intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Phillip Danault vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Danault has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Danault has a point in 15 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Danault has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Danault has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Danault has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 4 19 Points 2 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

