When the Los Angeles Kings play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Phillip Danault find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

Danault has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Danault's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 106 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:00 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 16:08 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.