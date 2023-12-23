Can we anticipate Pavel Mintyukov lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

  • Mintyukov has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Mintyukov has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 18:20 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

