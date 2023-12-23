Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 23?
Can we anticipate Pavel Mintyukov lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mintyukov stats and insights
- Mintyukov has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Mintyukov has picked up six assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|18:20
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.