Can we anticipate Pavel Mintyukov lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mintyukov stats and insights

Mintyukov has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Mintyukov has picked up six assists on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 18:20 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.