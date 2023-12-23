Will Nick Vannett Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Nick Vannett's stats can be found below.
Vannett had season stats last year which included 55 yards on six receptions (9.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted nine times.
Nick Vannett Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Chargers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Keenan Allen (out/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
Vannett 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|6
|55
|32
|0
|9.2
Vannett Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@Eagles
|4
|2
|18
|0
