In the upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Mikey Anderson to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:13 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:51 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:45 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.