Should you bet on Max Jones to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Seattle Kraken face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones has scored in two of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jones' shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:24 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:53 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

