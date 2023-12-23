Maui County, HI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Maui County, Hawaii. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lahainaluna High School at King Kekaulike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 22
- Location: Pukalani, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hana High School at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM HT on December 23
- Location: Makawao, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
