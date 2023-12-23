When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Matt Roy score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

  • Roy is yet to score through 29 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:24 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:48 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:43 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

