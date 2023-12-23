Mason McTavish will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken play on Saturday at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on McTavish's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mason McTavish vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish has averaged 12:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In eight of 25 games this year McTavish has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 25 games this season, McTavish has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

McTavish's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.3% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McTavish Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 25 Games 4 21 Points 3 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

