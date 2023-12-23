The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Mason McTavish score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

  • McTavish has scored in eight of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • McTavish has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • McTavish's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-0
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 15:15 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:56 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

