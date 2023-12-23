Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 23?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Mason McTavish score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McTavish stats and insights
- McTavish has scored in eight of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- McTavish has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- McTavish's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McTavish recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|2:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|15:15
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|L 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.