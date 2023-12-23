LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, a 124-108 loss to the Bulls, James totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

In this article, we dig into James' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.0 24.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 7.3 Assists 8.5 7.2 8.3 PRA -- 40 40.3 PR -- 32.8 32 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.1



LeBron James Insights vs. the Thunder

James has taken 17.7 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 17.5% and 19.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

James is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

James' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.3.

The Thunder are the 13th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.0 points per contest.

Giving up 46.5 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 26.7 per game.

The Thunder concede 14.0 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 35 21 12 6 4 1 1

