When the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) play at Paycom Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, Anthony Davis will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA

BSOK, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers lost their previous game to the Timberwolves, 118-111, on Thursday. Davis starred with 31 points, and also had eight boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 31 8 4 0 3 1 Austin Reaves 20 8 5 2 0 1 Rui Hachimura 18 4 0 1 0 2

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 24.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

D'Angelo Russell contributes with 15.4 points per game, plus 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers for the season are 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Lakers get 9.7 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 2.8 boards and 1.8 assists.

Christian Wood averages 6.9 points, 5.5 boards and 0.8 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.7 11.5 2.1 1.1 1.8 0.5 LeBron James 20.4 6.5 7.5 1.4 0.5 1.8 Austin Reaves 18.9 4.4 4.8 0.9 0.1 2.5 D'Angelo Russell 9.4 2.2 5.4 1.3 0.3 1.3 Taurean Prince 12.0 3.6 2.2 1.0 0.4 3.2

