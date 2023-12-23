Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - December 23
When the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) play at Paycom Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, Anthony Davis will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers lost their previous game to the Timberwolves, 118-111, on Thursday. Davis starred with 31 points, and also had eight boards and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|31
|8
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Austin Reaves
|20
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Rui Hachimura
|18
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis' averages for the season are 24.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.
- D'Angelo Russell contributes with 15.4 points per game, plus 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists.
- Austin Reaves' numbers for the season are 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- The Lakers get 9.7 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 2.8 boards and 1.8 assists.
- Christian Wood averages 6.9 points, 5.5 boards and 0.8 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|25.7
|11.5
|2.1
|1.1
|1.8
|0.5
|LeBron James
|20.4
|6.5
|7.5
|1.4
|0.5
|1.8
|Austin Reaves
|18.9
|4.4
|4.8
|0.9
|0.1
|2.5
|D'Angelo Russell
|9.4
|2.2
|5.4
|1.3
|0.3
|1.3
|Taurean Prince
|12.0
|3.6
|2.2
|1.0
|0.4
|3.2
