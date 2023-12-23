Player prop bet options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis and others are available when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Saturday's prop bet for Davis is 28.5 points, 3.9 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Davis averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Saturday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -175)

LeBron James' 25 points per game average is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 7.2 per game -- is 1.3 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

James has hit 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 7.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +168)

Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 30.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (7.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -175)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Chet Holmgren on Saturday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.

He pulls down 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Saturday's assists over/under for Holmgren (2.5) equals his average on the season.

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Saturday (1.5).

