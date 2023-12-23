The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) on December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

Los Angeles has compiled a 13-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Lakers average only 0.5 more points per game (113.5) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (113.0).

Los Angeles has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 113.0 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers put up 114.5 points per game, 1.7 more than on the road (112.8). On defense they allow 105.8 points per game at home, 14.9 less than on the road (120.7).

The Lakers collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (27.5) than away (26.4).

Lakers Injuries