The Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) will be monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of a Saturday, December 23 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) at Paycom Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lakers head into this game on the heels of a 118-111 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday. Anthony Davis' team-leading 31 points paced the Lakers in the losing effort.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG LeBron James SF Out Ankle 25.0 7.8 7.2 Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1.0 3.0 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Back 3.3 0.5 0.8

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort: Questionable (Ankle)

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

