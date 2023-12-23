Lakers vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - December 23
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) will be monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of a Saturday, December 23 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) at Paycom Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
The Lakers head into this game on the heels of a 118-111 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday. Anthony Davis' team-leading 31 points paced the Lakers in the losing effort.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|LeBron James
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|25.0
|7.8
|7.2
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1.0
|3.0
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Back
|3.3
|0.5
|0.8
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort: Questionable (Ankle)
Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
