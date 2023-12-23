The Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) after losing three straight road games. The Thunder are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup's point total is 237.5.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -3.5 237.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 237.5 points in nine of 29 games this season.

Los Angeles' outings this season have a 227.5-point average over/under, 10.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Los Angeles has compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.

The Lakers have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Lakers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 11 42.3% 120.7 234.2 113 227 231.3 Lakers 9 31% 113.5 234.2 114 227 229.0

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

The Lakers have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.

This season, Los Angeles is 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-10-0 ATS (.375).

The Lakers put up only 0.5 more points per game (113.5) than the Thunder allow (113).

When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Lakers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 12-17 2-3 14-15 Thunder 19-7 10-2 15-11

Lakers vs. Thunder Point Insights

Lakers Thunder 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-3 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-3 114 Points Allowed (PG) 113 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 11-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 14-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

