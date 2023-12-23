Lakers vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) after losing three straight road games. The Thunder are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup's point total is 237.5.
Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|237.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 237.5 points in nine of 29 games this season.
- Los Angeles' outings this season have a 227.5-point average over/under, 10.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Los Angeles has compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.
- The Lakers have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info
Lakers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|11
|42.3%
|120.7
|234.2
|113
|227
|231.3
|Lakers
|9
|31%
|113.5
|234.2
|114
|227
|229.0
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Lakers have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
- This season, Los Angeles is 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-10-0 ATS (.375).
- The Lakers put up only 0.5 more points per game (113.5) than the Thunder allow (113).
- When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|12-17
|2-3
|14-15
|Thunder
|19-7
|10-2
|15-11
Lakers vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Lakers
|Thunder
|113.5
|120.7
|18
|5
|7-5
|16-3
|9-3
|16-3
|114
|113
|16
|13
|11-9
|11-3
|14-6
|10-4
