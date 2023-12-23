The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis delivers 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Lakers.

On a per-game basis, LeBron James gets the Lakers 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Lakers are receiving 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this season.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Lakers are receiving 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

Chet Holmgren puts up 17.1 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocks (fifth in NBA).

Josh Giddey posts 11.7 points, 4.2 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Jalen Williams averages 17.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Lakers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Lakers 119.7 Points Avg. 113.1 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 49.0% Field Goal % 48.4% 38.7% Three Point % 34.3%

