Lakers vs. Thunder December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis delivers 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Lakers.
- On a per-game basis, LeBron James gets the Lakers 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are receiving 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this season.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are receiving 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 boards per game.
- Chet Holmgren puts up 17.1 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocks (fifth in NBA).
- Josh Giddey posts 11.7 points, 4.2 assists and 5.8 boards per game.
- Jalen Williams averages 17.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Lakers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Lakers
|119.7
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.0
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
