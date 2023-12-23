At Paycom Center on Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder average 120.7 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 113 per outing (13th in the NBA). They have a +200 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Lakers score 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and concede 114 (15th in league) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 234.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 227 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has put together a 19-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Davis 28.5 -115 24.6 LeBron James 26.5 -105 25.0

Lakers and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Thunder +4000 +1400 -

