The Seattle Kraken (11-14-9) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (12-20) at Honda Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Kraken took down the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames.

In the past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 while putting up 24 goals against 30 goals conceded. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (21.2%).

Before this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Ducks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+120)

Ducks (+120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Kraken Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (12-20 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 14 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored at least three goals in 16 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 12 games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-9-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 9-8-0 to record 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 28th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.59 29th 14th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 20th 30.1 Shots 29.2 27th 7th 29.1 Shots Allowed 32.1 24th 18th 20% Power Play % 21.36% 15th 17th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 80.41% 14th

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

