Nazem Kadri and Kevin Fiala are among the players with prop bets available when the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings meet at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Fiala, who has 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 17:18 per game.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 2 2 4 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Anze Kopitar has 29 points (1.0 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 16 assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Dec. 19 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Jets Dec. 13 1 0 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 0

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals and added 18 assists through 29 games for Los Angeles.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 5 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Kadri's eight goals and 16 assists in 33 games for Calgary add up to 24 total points on the season.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 at Golden Knights Dec. 12 1 1 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Elias Lindholm has helped lead the attack for Calgary this season with eight goals and 15 assists.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 21 1 2 3 4 vs. Panthers Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 14 0 1 1 5 at Golden Knights Dec. 12 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.