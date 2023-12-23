Kings vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (18-7-4) host the Calgary Flames (14-14-5, winners of three in a row) at Crypto.com Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 23 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.
Kings vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-155)
|Flames (+130)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have a 14-6 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.
- Los Angeles' 29 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.
Kings vs Flames Additional Info
Kings vs. Flames Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|101 (16th)
|Goals
|99 (18th)
|68 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|106 (21st)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (28th)
|12 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (8th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 2.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Kings are ranked 16th in the league with 101 goals this season, an average of 3.5 per contest.
- The Kings have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 68 (only 2.3 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +33.
