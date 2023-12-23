The Los Angeles Kings (18-7-4) host the Calgary Flames (14-14-5, winners of three in a row) at Crypto.com Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 23 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-155) Flames (+130) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have a 14-6 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Los Angeles' 29 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.

Kings vs Flames Additional Info

Kings vs. Flames Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 101 (16th) Goals 99 (18th) 68 (1st) Goals Allowed 106 (21st) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 12 (28th) 12 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (8th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

The Kings have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 2.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Kings are ranked 16th in the league with 101 goals this season, an average of 3.5 per contest.

The Kings have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 68 (only 2.3 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +33.

