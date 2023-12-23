The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm are two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kings vs. Flames Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Players to Watch

One of Los Angeles' leading offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 19:23 per game.

Fiala is another important player for Los Angeles, with 29 points (one per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 23 assists.

Adrian Kempe's 27 points this season are via nine goals and 18 assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 154 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flames Players to Watch

Calgary's Nazem Kadri has recorded 16 assists and eight goals in 33 games. That's good for 24 points.

Lindholm has made a major impact for Calgary this season with 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists).

This season, Blake Coleman has scored 10 goals and contributed 12 assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of 22.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has an .885 save percentage (59th in the league), with 278 total saves, while conceding 36 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put up a 5-4-2 record between the posts for Calgary this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 3 22nd 1st 2.34 Goals Allowed 3.21 19th 3rd 33.9 Shots 31.5 12th 2nd 26.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 17th 20.79% Power Play % 11.54% 30th 3rd 86.81% Penalty Kill % 82.69% 7th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.