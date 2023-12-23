The Calgary Flames (14-14-5) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (18-7-4) on the road on Saturday, December 23 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 games for the Kings, their offense has scored 25 goals while their defense has given up 22 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (20.7% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Kings 4, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-155)

Kings (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have an 18-7-4 record overall, with a 2-4-6 record in games that have needed overtime.

Los Angeles is 4-2-2 (10 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Kings registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Los Angeles has scored exactly two goals in seven games this season (2-4-1 record, five points).

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 19 games (16-0-3, 35 points).

In the 15 games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 11-3-1 to register 23 points.

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 12-5-4 (28 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 3 22nd 1st 2.34 Goals Allowed 3.21 19th 3rd 33.9 Shots 31.5 12th 2nd 26.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 17th 20.79% Power Play % 11.54% 30th 2nd 86.81% Penalty Kill % 82.69% 7th

Kings vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

