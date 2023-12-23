Saturday's NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (18-7-4) and the Calgary Flames (14-14-5) at Crypto.com Arena sees the Kings as home favorites (-160 moneyline odds to win) against the Flames (+135). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Flames Betting Trends

Los Angeles' 29 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.

The Kings have won 70.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (14-6).

The Flames have been an underdog in 18 games this season, with eight upset wins (44.4%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, Los Angeles has compiled a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).

Calgary has five games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 1-4 in those contests.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 2-8-0 6.0 2.50 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.50 2.20 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.3 3.10 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 2.90 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

