How to Watch the Kings vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings will host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 23, with the Flames having won three consecutive games.
Watch the Kings-Flames game on BSW and ESPN+.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have given up 68 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- The Kings' 101 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 25 goals during that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|29
|13
|16
|29
|11
|12
|58.2%
|Kevin Fiala
|29
|6
|23
|29
|22
|11
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|29
|9
|18
|27
|9
|12
|50%
|Trevor Moore
|29
|15
|9
|24
|10
|13
|31.8%
|Quinton Byfield
|29
|8
|15
|23
|2
|15
|36%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames give up 3.2 goals per game (106 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Flames' 99 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flames are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flames have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|33
|8
|16
|24
|28
|22
|48%
|Elias Lindholm
|33
|8
|15
|23
|14
|21
|55.1%
|Blake Coleman
|33
|10
|12
|22
|18
|25
|46.2%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|33
|11
|9
|20
|12
|7
|35.7%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|33
|8
|10
|18
|29
|15
|-
