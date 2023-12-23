The Los Angeles Kings will host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 23, with the Flames having won three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch the Kings-Flames game on BSW and ESPN+.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Flames Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 68 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Kings' 101 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 16th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 29 13 16 29 11 12 58.2% Kevin Fiala 29 6 23 29 22 11 23.5% Adrian Kempe 29 9 18 27 9 12 50% Trevor Moore 29 15 9 24 10 13 31.8% Quinton Byfield 29 8 15 23 2 15 36%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames give up 3.2 goals per game (106 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Flames' 99 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flames are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flames have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Flames Key Players