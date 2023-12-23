Kevin Fiala will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. There are prop bets for Fiala available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kevin Fiala vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Fiala has averaged 17:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Fiala has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fiala has a point in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Fiala has an assist in 17 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Fiala has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Fiala has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 106 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 4 29 Points 2 6 Goals 1 23 Assists 1

