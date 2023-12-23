On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Kevin Fiala going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

On the power play, Fiala has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:30 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 15:16 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:45 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:44 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.