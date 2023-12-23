Keenan Allen vs. the Bills' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 16 action at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be up against the Buffalo Bills defense and Terrel Bernard. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Los Angeles receivers versus the Bills' pass defense.
Chargers vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills
|170.9
|13.1
|5
|32
|8.07
Keenan Allen vs. Terrel Bernard Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen has racked up 1,243 receiving yards on 108 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Los Angeles has been one of the top offenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by generating 238.0 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with 6.5 passing yards per attempt.
- The Chargers are 17th in the NFL in points (21.6 per game) and 15th in total yards (333.7 per game).
- Los Angeles is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 36.7 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Chargers have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 66 times, which ranks them sixth in the NFL.
Terrel Bernard & the Bills' Defense
- Terrel Bernard has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 117 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and five passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Buffalo has allowed 2,809 passing yards, or 200.6 per game -- that's the ninth-lowest amount in the league.
- The Bills are conceding 18.1 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Buffalo has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 17 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Bills this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Terrel Bernard Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Terrel Bernard
|Rec. Targets
|150
|46
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|108
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.5
|33
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1243
|117
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|95.6
|8.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|396
|6.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|3.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|3
|Interceptions
