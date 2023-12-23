Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Buffalo Bills at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. All of Allen's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Keenan Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 16, Allen has 108 receptions for 1243 yards -- 11.5 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 150 occasions.
Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Chargers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|150
|108
|1,243
|396
|7
|11.5
Allen Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|16
|10
|116
|1
|Week 12
|Ravens
|16
|14
|106
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|12
|6
|68
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.