Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Buffalo Bills at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. All of Allen's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Keenan Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 16, Allen has 108 receptions for 1243 yards -- 11.5 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 150 occasions.

Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Chargers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 150 108 1,243 396 7 11.5

Allen Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1 Week 12 Ravens 16 14 106 0 Week 13 @Patriots 9 5 58 0 Week 14 Broncos 12 6 68 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.