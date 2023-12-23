Will Joshua Kelley Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 16?
Will Joshua Kelley pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.
Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Kelley has 404 rushing yards on 102 carries (28.9 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- Kelley also has 32 receiving yards (2.3 ypg) on eight catches.
- Kelley has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Joshua Kelley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|91
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|13
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|11
|12
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|17
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|75
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|3
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|3
|8
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|6
|16
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|5
|22
|0
|1
|6
|0
