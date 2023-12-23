Will Joshua Kelley pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kelley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Kelley has 404 rushing yards on 102 carries (28.9 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Kelley also has 32 receiving yards (2.3 ypg) on eight catches.

Kelley has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 Lions 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 8 0 2 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 6 16 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Broncos 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 5 22 0 1 6 0

Rep Joshua Kelley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.