Joshua Kelley has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 (Saturday, 8:00 PM ET). The Bills have given up 112.2 rushing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Kelley has compiled 404 rushing yards (28.9 ypg) on 102 carries while scoring two rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Kelley has put up eight catches for 32 yards (2.3 ypg) .

Kelley vs. the Bills

Kelley vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Bills have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The run defense of the Bills is allowing 112.2 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

The Bills' defense is ranked ninth in the league with 10 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Chargers Player Previews

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-118)

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley has hit the over on his rushing yards total twice in 11 opportunities this season.

The Chargers pass on 59.5% of their plays and run on 40.5%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 102 of his team's 350 total rushing attempts this season (29.1%).

Kelley has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 5.9% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 13 carries in the red zone (21.7% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 5 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

