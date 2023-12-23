Will Josh Palmer pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers clash with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Josh Palmer score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has caught 27 passes on 43 targets for 490 yards and two TDs, averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Palmer has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Josh Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 4 113 1

