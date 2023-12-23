Josh Palmer has a difficult matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 (Saturday, 8:00 PM ET). The Bills allow 200.6 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

So far this season, Palmer has hauled in 27 passes on 43 targets for 490 yards and two TDs, averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Palmer and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Palmer vs. the Bills

Palmer vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Palmer will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills concede 200.6 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Bills have totaled 17 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bills' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Watch Chargers vs Bills on Fubo!

Josh Palmer Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Palmer with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Palmer Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this season, Palmer has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Palmer has received 8.4% of his team's 514 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He has been targeted 43 times, averaging 11.4 yards per target (fourth in NFL).

Palmer has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.9% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Palmer (six red zone targets) has been targeted 9.1% of the time in the red zone (66 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Palmer's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 4 REC / 113 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 133 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 3 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.