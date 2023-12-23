For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jordan Spence a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

  • Spence is yet to score through 28 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 106 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:38 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

