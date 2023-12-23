On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Jamie Drysdale going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Drysdale 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Drysdale did not score in eight games last season.
  • In one game versus the Kraken last season, he did not score. He attempted two shots in those games.
  • Drysdale produced no points on the power play last season.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
  • The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

