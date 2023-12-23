Will Jamie Drysdale Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 23?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Jamie Drysdale going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Drysdale 2022-23 stats and insights
- Drysdale did not score in eight games last season.
- In one game versus the Kraken last season, he did not score. He attempted two shots in those games.
- Drysdale produced no points on the power play last season.
Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
