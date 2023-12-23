On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Jamie Drysdale going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Drysdale 2022-23 stats and insights

Drysdale did not score in eight games last season.

In one game versus the Kraken last season, he did not score. He attempted two shots in those games.

Drysdale produced no points on the power play last season.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

